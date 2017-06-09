Tearful candlelight vigil held for Jamie Baker; Family pleads for end to the violence

An investigation, into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital, has begun.More >>
It was a tearful candlelight memorial Friday evening to honor an Evansville woman killed earlier this week.More >>
We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.More >>
Show-Me's West abruptly closed Friday and employees tell us, they weren't told why.More >>
Eastbound traffic on the Lloyd Expressway is shut down because of a crash at Boehne Camp.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
