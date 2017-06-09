Tearful candlelight vigil held for Jamie Baker; Family pleads for end to the violence

Dozens gathered on Evansville's Riverfront bleachers Friday evening to honor Jamie Baker, the woman shot and killed walking on Cass Ave. Monday.

It was a tearful candlelight memorial Friday evening to honor an Evansville woman killed earlier this week.

Police say 40-year-old Jamie Baker was shot in the back while walking on Cass Avenue Monday.

[EPD: Man charged with murder in shooting death of Jamie Baker]

Dozens of Baker's family and friends mourned Jamie's death and pleaded for an end to all the violence on Evansville's Riverfront bleachers.

Tiffany Williams, Baker's cousin, planned the vigil. She said even on Baker's worst days, she always had a smile on her face and was a loving mom of her three children.

Baker wasn't the only victim honored. The family of an unsolved murder came, too.

Last December, police say 18-year-old Calab Luckett was found dead inside an apartment on Evansville's south side with a gunshot wound to the head.

We're told the Baker's and Luckett's are distant cousins.

"I want answers," Jennifer Schwartz, Luckett's mother told us during the vigil.

For the two families, the pain of losing loved ones to gun violence is unbearable.

"It's just all ignorance," said Rodney Williams, Baker's cousin-in-law. "The world should not be this way. We're supposed to love. R.I.P. to Jamie and Caleb Luckett. We'll miss ya."

The suspect arrested in connection to Baker's murder says he didn't do it. Thursday in court, 20-year-old Deryan Cook denied any involvement, telling the judge, "It wasn't me, I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Cook was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the Kinway Apartment Complex. He's being held in jail without bond.

