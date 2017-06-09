Show-Me's West abruptly closes - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Show-Me's West abruptly closes

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Show-Me's West abruptly closed Friday and employees tell us, they weren't told why.

It is the location on Pearl Drive in Evansville.

A sign on the door apologizes for the sudden closure.

The restaurant had been open 12 years.

