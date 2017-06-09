EB Lloyd reopened at Boehne Camp after crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EB Lloyd reopened at Boehne Camp after crash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Eastbound traffic on the Lloyd Expressway was shut down while crews worked a crash at Boehne Camp.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in front of Logan's Roadhouse and Applebee's.

Evansville police and state troopers are on the scene.

The area has since reopened.

