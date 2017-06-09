EB Lloyd reopened at Boehne Camp after crash

Eastbound traffic on the Lloyd Expressway was shut down while crews worked a crash at Boehne Camp.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in front of Logan's Roadhouse and Applebee's.

Evansville police and state troopers are on the scene.

CRASH: Lloyd Expressway at Boehne Camp Road. Eastbound traffic obstructed. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 10, 2017

The area has since reopened.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.