EPD Riverside South Sector office closing

We're learning one of three Evansville Police Department sector offices will close and it's in an area that sees a lot of police activity.

It is the South Sector patrol office that sits on Taylor Avenue, just off Riverside Drive. The building could soon be for sale. Those plans expected to be discussed next week during a city meeting.

Until its sold, officers who patrol the area can still work from here.

Sergeant Jason Cullum told us the office was put here for a reason. Years ago, he says this area saw a lot of problems.

There was an office staff there, but, after a restructuring pushed by Chief Billy Bolin 5-years ago, they found the need for that personnel wasn't there anymore. Sgt. Cullum says don't worry, there will still be a police presence in this area.

"We don't feel this change is going to have a huge impact on the quality of life for the people that live around there," explained Sgt. Cullum. "A lot of them would like to see us stay and we appreciate that. They felt like we had kind of become a part of that community, right in that little area. But our officers will still be in that area, making runs as they always have."

No word on who will buy this property.

We plan to follow up next week at that board of public safety meeting with their plans.

