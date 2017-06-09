Evansville's biggest convention of the year kicks off

It's Evansville's largest annual convention of the year.

Thousands of people are flooding into the city this weekend for the 14th Annual Jehovah's Witness Convention. Not only are thousands in town getting spiritual fulfillment, but the city of Evansville is getting a boost from this too.

"The community is very kind to us and we love to be a part of it and being here, bringing this many people, it makes us feel like we are a part of the community. We're contributing in one way or another," says Media Coordinator, Joe Colon.

"I would never miss it and anybody who's willing to come, I definitely say do your best to be here," says attendee, Chloe Bruno.

We're going to see tens of thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses over this weekend and next.

When they're done worshiping, they'll be filling Evansville shops, restaurants and hotels. They say they're delighted to have Evansville as their host.

"It's a convenient location, everyone is so kind, friendly outgoing. It makes for a wonderful convention," says attendee, Barbara Strain.

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau want everyone to be ready for the flux of people.

"They'll certainly be at the mall and all of our retail stores shopping. You're going to see them out and about spending money in Evansville while they're worshiping in Evansville," says Executive Director of the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bob Warren.

Warren tells us they use more than 50 percent of the city's hotel rooms. Along with shopping and food, this will add an estimated $3 million to the Evansville economy.

"It's a great piece of business for our community," says Warren.

Those attending say every minute they spend here, is worth it.

"Once it's over, it's a source of new energy every year. It just gives hope for the future," says Strain.

The convention started Friday and runs through the weekend. Then, it takes a break, before picking back up next weekend for three more days.

