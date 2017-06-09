Evansville's biggest convention of the year kicks off

Eastbound traffic on the Lloyd Expressway is shut down because of a crash at Boehne Camp.More >>
Eastbound traffic on the Lloyd Expressway is shut down because of a crash at Boehne Camp.More >>
We're learning one of three EPD sector offices will close and it's in an area that sees a lot of police activity.More >>
We're learning one of three EPD sector offices will close and it's in an area that sees a lot of police activity.More >>
Authorities have released the names of the driver and passenger arrested Thursday night after a chase that started in Evansville and ended about 50 miles away.More >>
Authorities have released the names of the driver and passenger arrested Thursday night after a chase that started in Evansville and ended about 50 miles away.More >>
We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.More >>
We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun. Your pets need special care too. Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend.More >>
With all the athletes, families, and fans in town for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) comes a boost in the local economy.More >>
With all the athletes, families, and fans in town for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) comes a boost in the local economy.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.More >>
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Two people are dead and four others are hurt after a wreck in Cullman County.More >>
Two people are dead and four others are hurt after a wreck in Cullman County.More >>