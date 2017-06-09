Taking care of your pets in the heat

We grab sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and water bottles before we head out in the sun.

Your pets need special care too.

Temperatures are quickly on the rise as we head into the weekend. As you're preparing for the heat, there are a few things you're going to want to do to prepare your pets.

We talked to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society and the first thing they told us, is if it's too hot for you to be outside for a long period of time, it's probably too hot for your pets.

Once you see them laying down a lot, panting, and acting like they're exhausted from the heat, then it's time for them to go inside. And you need to be careful when walking them on a hot surface.

"Sometimes we'll see dogs in the summer with cracked and bleeding pads because they've been burned," said Amanda Coburn. "Definitely make sure if your dog is walking with you avoid really really hot asphalt or cement.

Always make sure they have fresh cool or at least luke warm water to drink and check on them frequently. At least once every hour but some breeds need to be checked on every 15 minutes.

"Think of it as yourself. What if you were just made to lay out in your own backyard for hours on end with maybe a little bit of water out there? No attention, no food, no shade, no breeze, it's just miserable and you don't want your dog to feel that way," said Coburn

Never ever leave them in a hot car.

For more tips on dealing with your pets in the heat, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.