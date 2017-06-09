KHSAA helping boost Owensboro economy with state softball tournament

With all the athletes, families, and fans in town for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) comes a boost in the local economy.

Owensboro has hosted the top high school softball teams since 2008. Owensboro expects to make upwards of $1 million in revenue.

City leaders tell us the state softball tournament is one of their biggest events and they focus a lot of energy to make it a success.

"The direct economic impact is right about at the $600,000 range and the indirect, which is the trickle down effect from the direct economic impact is over $900,000," explained Kerry Bodenheimer, Owensboro Parks & Recreation Superintendent.

Owensboro is scheduled to host the state softball tournament through next year. And the city says it is putting in a bid to keep the tourney in town for more years to come.

