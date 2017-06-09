Big project possible for GE building after being purchased by local investors

A big project is in store for the former GE Building.

On Friday, a group of local investors closed on the property. Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC bought this property and the adjoining 95-acres of land.

Jim Estes, the realtor for the property, says the project will consist of warehousing, manufacturing, restaurants, office building, medical offices, and various small businesses. Plans include constructing an upscale apartment complex as well as single family residential housing.

The developers are currently working with several prospective tenants for potential job opportunities in the existing facility.

Estes also says investors have already earmarked the apartments project and a small grocery store has also expressed interest in locating out here.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson expressed his excitement, saying this is something he wanted to see happen, back at his state of the city address.

