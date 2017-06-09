Madisonville N. Hopkins victorious over Owensboro Catholic in KY State softball tournament

It was a busy day at Jack C. Fisher Park as it hosts the Kentucky High School Sports Association (KHSAA) Softball State Tournament.

The Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces and the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons battled to advance in the winner's bracket and both sides were well represented by their fans during Friday's game.

This one was all about pitching and defense. Both teams made some great plays, forcing the game into extra innings. This game would remain scoreless until the top of the ninth inning.

Lady Maroons scored two runs in top half of the frame. Trailing 2-0, Owensboro Catholic had a final chance to keep the game going or end it.

Early in the inning with no one out, the Lady Aces managed to score a run, making the score 2-1. But, Madisonville North Hopkins would not surrender another run as they went on to win the game, 2-1.

The Lady Maroons will play in the semis on Saturday. As for the Lady Aces, they will have to play again on Friday to try and get out of the loser bracket.

