Jasper pitcher ready to take mound for Saturday's semi-final

The Jasper Wildcats are set to host Northview, the defending state champs, in the semi-final game of Semi-State on Saturday.

Speaking with the team this week, they are more than ready for the game and know it will be a battle.

Reece Kleinhelter, a senior pitcher for Jasper, will get the start on the mound for Saturday's game. Kleinhelter said playing in big games like this one, is what he has always dreamed of.

"Oh, I have always wanted this," explained Kleinhelter. "Whenever I was in sophomore year I dream of just being out there whenever we played, on Friday night I was like wow I just want to be out there pitching and it is something that I have wanted to do since the beginning of the season. I just wanted to get to regionals, win a regional, win a sectional, win a semi-state hopefully and that is going to be the plan."

Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Northview will begin at 1:00 p.m. in Brazil, Indiana.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.