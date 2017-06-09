More than 200 birds seized in Indiana cockfighting bust

Authorities say they seized more than 200 birds from an Indianapolis home as part of a cockfighting investigation.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says an anonymous tip led investigators to the home on Friday morning.

Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Reske says it's believed that the birds were kept inside the home to be raised and trained for fighting.

The commission is working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office on the investigation, which has been ongoing for months. Reske says a man who lived at the home was taken into custody. A woman and three children also were living at the home.

