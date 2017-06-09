Owensboro police issue reminder on city's rules for fireworks

It’s that time of year when the Owensboro Police Department begins to see a rise in calls for service regarding the use of fireworks. As a reminder here are

the rules that govern the use of fireworks within the city limits:

Fireworks may only be used between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks may be used between 10:00 a.m. and Midnight on -

December 31st through January 1st

July 3rd

July 4th

Memorial Day

The date set by the city commission as the date to celebrate Independence Day

No person may use fireworks if they are

Under the age of 18

Within 200 feet of any structure

Within 200 feet of any vehicle (operational or non-operational)

Within 200 feet of any other person

Or where the use of such would place that person in violation of any other law, regulation, or ordinance

Although using fireworks may seem like harmless fun, there have been past instances where large fireworks have been intentionally directed towards

persons and properties, including police officers; damage and injuries have occurred as a result. These actions have the potential of taking what otherwise

would be a city ordinance violation or misdemeanor charge and turning them into felony crimes.

In an attempt to keep these types of dangerous activities from occurring, the Owensboro Police Department wants to inform the public that the below list of charges are potential results of such actions:

Fireworks Use in City Limits – City Ordinance Violation (Fine)

Parental Responsibility for Minors – City Ordinance Violation (Fine)

Failure to Disperse – Class B Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree – Class B Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree – Class D Felony

Assault, 3rd Degree – Class D Felony

Enjoy your fireworks, but please do so within the constraints of local law.

Owensboro, KY Code of Ordinances:

Chapter 10, Article IV, Section 10-64 and 10-68

Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department