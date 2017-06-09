Three hurt in SUV crash on the Lloyd

Three people are hurt after an SUV crash in Evansville Friday morning.

It happened around 6:45 in the westbound lanes of the Lloyd near Vann.

The SUV rolled and ended up upside down on the grass near the National Guard Armory.

We're told three people were in the vehicle, including a baby, and they were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We'll keep you updated.

