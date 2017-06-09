Ferrari arrested after high-speed chase across Tri-State

Authorities have released the names of the driver and passenger arrested Thursday night after a chase that started in Evansville and ended about 50 miles away.

[PREVIOUS: Meth tossed onto Green River Rd. during 50-mile police chase]

The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Ferrari. His passenger, 25-year-old Tanisha Wolfe. Both are from Evansville and are facing a long list of charges including possession of meth and marijuana.

Authorities at the scene told us one of the suspects threw drugs out of the window during the chase. The baggies burst open on North Green River Road, and authorities had to close down part of Green River to clear the road.

That chase ended up heading east on I-64 through Warrick County and ended near the Santa Claus exit.

State police say the chase reached speeds over 120 miles per hour.

