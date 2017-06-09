Watch now on Sunrise: Heating up, 50-mile chase, Comey reaction

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HEATING UP: This will be the last cool morning for a while as temps dip into the 50's. High pressure will anchor over the area ushering in mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the lower 80's today. It will be clear and crisp tonight under moonlit skies with temps in the lower 60's. Heat and humidity will increase over the weekend behind southerly winds with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's. Byron has the weekend forecast.

DRUG CHASE ARREST: Two people are in jail this morning, after a chase that started in Evansville and ended 50 miles later. Our crew was at North Green river Road and Theater Drive where that chase started last night. Authorities at the scene told us one of the suspects threw drugs out of the window during the pursuit. The baggies broke open, and authorities had to close down part of Green River to clear the road.

COMEY REACTION: Former FBI Director James Comey has laid bare months of White House distrust in highly anticipated testimony before Congress. Comey accused the administration of spreading "lies" and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.

BOONVILLE ROUNDABOUT: A traffic alert is coming in Warrick County. Starting as early as Monday, part of State Road 61 near Boonville will be closed. It's part of the Boonville Bypass project that began last summer.

Hillary Simon is live with the details.

STANLEY CUP: The Pittsburgh Penguins are step closer to their second straight Stanley Cup. They blew away the Nashville Predators 6-0 in last night's game 5.

So, Enjoy your Friday, and the weekend, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.