Phillips' grand slam helps Otters dodge Windy City's brooms

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dane Phillips pushed Evansville ahead with a grand slam, leading to an Otters 6-5 victory over the Windy City Thunderbolts.

Evansville struck in the second with a Brandon Soat RBI single, giving the Otters a 1-0 lead.

Windy City scored two runs off Evansville starter Max Duval in the fourth when Larry Balkwill hit a two-run home run to left, giving the Thunderbolts a 2-1 lead.

The score would remain the same until the seventh, when the Otters rallied.

Thunderbolts starter Kyle Von Ruden retired Soat and Chris Sweeney to begin the inning but Xyruse Martinez extended the frame for Evansville by reaching on a Windy City error.

John Schultz then singled and Josh Allen walked to load the bases for Evansville. Phillips hit a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall, giving the Otters a 5-2 lead.

Sweeney added insurance for Evansville, hitting an RBI single that scored Soat in the eighth to make the score 6-2.

Windy City would strike for three runs in the top of the ninth but a ground out ended the threat and the game.

Duval had a quality game on the mound and received the win. He went eight innings and tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts. The right-hander allowed two earned runs off three hits and a walk.

Von Ruden took the loss for Windy City, giving up five runs–one earned–off seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and was responsible for the Phillips’ grand slam.

Next up, the Evansville Otters hit the road for a three-game series at the Traverse City Beach Bums this weekend.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters Media Relations