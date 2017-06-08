Kentucky Sweet 16 Softball: Pikeville vs Madisonville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Sweet 16 Softball: Pikeville vs Madisonville

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

It was a busy night in Owensboro as Jack Fisher Park hosted the Kentucky state softball sweet 16's.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly