Mt. Vernon man walking the entire Appalachian Trail

It's no walk in the park. One man from the Tri-State is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail.

Clay Bourne is from Mt. Vernon. He reached a milestone this week: the halfway point.

He retired last year and hit the trail in March.

He'll be walking the entire 2,181-miles. He started at Springer Mountain, Georgia and after walking for more than 90 days, he's just past Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

We got him on the phone Thursday morning and he told us he originally wanted to do it, just to try it, but now, he's continuing on for entirely different reasons.

Not only is Clay battling the terrain, but he's had some close calls with things like storms and rattlesnakes.

He said one of the most challenging parts of the trail has been consuming enough calories every day.

So far, he's lost 42-pounds, but he's still in good health and is pushing through to the end.

Clay is expected to be back home in August.

We'll continue to follow his story.

