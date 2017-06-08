Meth tossed from vehicle onto Green River Rd. during chase

Part of Green River Road was shut down while crews worked to clean up meth off the road Thursday night.

Evansville police say they were chasing a vehicle when someone tossed meth out of the window in the northbound lanes of Green River Road, just north of Morgan Avenue.

Officials on the scene told us a bag with at least an ounce of meth was picked up from the roadway. Several grams were scattered across the road.

We're told it was field-tested and confirmed to be meth.

The fire department was called to the scene so they could wash the meth off the road. We're told water dilutes meth.

Jackie Monroe was live on Facebook from the scene:

The chase left Evansville headed east on I-64, through Warrick County and into Spencer County where it ended at the 64-mile marker.

Two people were taken into custody. There's no word if more drugs were found.

