First case of 'Gray Death' documented in Vanderburgh Co.

A powerful new street drug is being blamed for at last one person's death in Vanderburgh County.

Authorities are calling it a dangerous cocktail. It's called Gray Death because the product looks like concrete.

"When you have drugs that they use for elephant tranquilizers and people are trying to play around with that and ingest that trusting some street level drug dealer giving you the proper amount to get you high, that's a pretty poor choice to make," said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

"It's got everything in it," said Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear. "I mean it is really a cocktail of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil is the dangerous one."

"It can be as much as 10,000 times more potent than morphine," said Lockyear.

Lockyear documented the county's first case of gray death and fears more could follow.

"A lot of it, we see people started with a prescription drug addiction and they migrated over to the heroin," said Lockyear.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said the stronger drugs are extremely dangerous, not only to the user but to anyone who comes in contact with it.

"If they come in contact with some of these drugs, just either touching a small amount of it, ingesting a small amount of it can be fatal," said Wedding.

Officials said if you know of anyone using this drug or any of the heroin-based drugs it's important to make sure that person gets the help they need.

