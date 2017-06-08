Super tiny full moon Friday morning

The weather is leaving room for good stargazing conditions.

However, if you're headed out Thursday or Friday, you might notice the full moon is a little underwhelming.

Usually, a full moon fills the night with moonlight. The full moon that officially occurs early tomorrow morning will be the smallest one this year. It's going to be darker, smaller and at its farthest distance from Earth.

Some are calling it a micro-moon, or a super tiny moon. Of course, the moon is the same size it always is, but it appears larger and smaller during phases of the year because it doesn't orbit the Earth in a perfect circle.

You may remember just this past November when we had the Super moon. That moon appeared 30% brighter and 14% bigger than what we're going to see tonight.

That will be the opposite with Friday night's full moon. However, if you're watching it rise along the horizon, you're eyes will fool you into thinking it's not actually farther away.

"If you look at the moon close to the horizon it will actually look bigger due to an optical illusion than anything the moon can do with its distance," said Mitch Luman, Director of Science Experiences at the Evansville Museum.

If you do cast your eyes upward to see the super tiny moon tonight, the star that appears close by it, isn't actually a star, but the planet Saturn. So, you'll have a chance to spot that Thursday night too.

