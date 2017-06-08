Formerly-abandoned Owensboro home has brand new look

An abandoned Owensboro home in the historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project.

A few years ago, the city obtained property from a bank for free. So the question was what does a city do with an abandoned home?

Thanks to some special grants through the HOME Investment Partnership Program, the city transformed it into a beautiful home for low to moderate-income and first-time home buyers.

Brittany Mattingly was joined by many city officials as they welcomed her into her new space on Thursday.

It's not every day you get a ribbon cutting the day before you close on a property.

Brittany said she couldn't be happier.

"This was a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers. I was just fortunate to be the one that got this home so as a first time home buyer, and getting such a beautiful property," said Brittany.

The city hopes to do more projects like this and told us it gets what was once an abandoned property back on the tax roll, and it improves home values in the neighborhood.

