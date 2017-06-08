Vacant New York Ave. home to be razed sooner after fire

We have an update on a fire at a vacant Evansville home.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause, but they believe it started on the first floor of the New York Avenue home.

[Previous: House catches fire near downtown Evansville]

The house and garage were heavily damaged.

A representative from the building commission said the structure was set to be razed later in the month.

We're told that could now happen as early as Friday.

