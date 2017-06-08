Coroner: powerful new street drug takes one life, may be linked to others

A powerful new street drug is being blamed for at last one person's death in Vanderburgh County, and it may be linked to at least two others.



Deputy Coroner Steve Lockyear tells us, the drug is called "Gray Death."

The name comes from the color -- a gray powder made up of heroin, fentanyl, and car-fentanyl, which is up to 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Lockyear says "Gray Death" is not just dangerous to the user. It can be lethal to anyone who comes in contact with it, from innocent family members to first responders.

"Right now when we go to a scene, we consider them very volatile, dangerous, scenes," said Lockyear. "The task force goes in if we find any kind of evidence of product or drug evidence there, we back out. And the task force goes in and they have people specially trained to gather that evidence," Lockyear said.



Investigators say the gray powder is so potent, it can kill in a single dose. That's why it's considered dangerous, even when being handled with gloves.

