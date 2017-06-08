Murder victim's family plans to honor her life

The suspect in an Evansville woman's murder appeared in court Thursday morning.



Deryan Cook is accused of gunning down Jamie Baker as she and her friend walked on Cass Avenue early Monday morning. In court and during police questioning, Cook denied any involvement.

Cook is standing by his story that he was in the area during the shooting but didn't fire the gun, but police say they have their suspect.

In their four-page report, Evansville police say a man in a hooded sweatshirt was caught on the Covert Avenue Walgreens surveillance, following Jamie Baker and a man walking with her.

We're learning Baker's friend also positively ID'd Cook as the man who shot at them.

"I mean, this was a random act of absolute violence. 19-year-olds (and) 20-year-olds, walking around at 2:00 in the morning with guns? What is wrong with? What is going on in this world today? I mean, Evansville is a small town and we're starting to look like Chicago. Shots fired every night. This has got to come to an end." said Baker's cousin, Tiffany Williams.

Baker's funeral is set for Friday. Her family is planning vigil to honor her life Friday on the riverfront.

Cook is expected in court again next week.

