Murder victim's family plans to honor her life

Evansville police have found an escaped inmate.More >>
Evansville police have found an escaped inmate.More >>
The weather is leaving room for good stargazing conditions.More >>
The weather is leaving room for good stargazing conditions.More >>
The suspect in an Evansville woman's murder appeared in court today. Deryan Cook is accused of gunning down Jamie Baker as she and her friend walked on Cass Avenue three days ago.More >>
The suspect in an Evansville woman's murder appeared in court today. Deryan Cook is accused of gunning down Jamie Baker as she and her friend walked on Cass Avenue three days ago.More >>
An abandoned Owensboro home in the historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project. A few years ago, the city obtained property from a bank for free.More >>
An abandoned Owensboro home in the historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project. A few years ago, the city obtained property from a bank for free.More >>
We have an update on a fire at a vacant Evansville home. Investigators are still working to determine a cause, but they believe it started on the first floor of the New York Avenue home.More >>
We have an update on a fire at a vacant Evansville home. Investigators are still working to determine a cause, but they believe it started on the first floor of the New York Avenue home.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.More >>
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>