The Evansville Museum is blooming

Thursday night, you can get a sneak peak of the Evansville Museum's first ever "Art in Bloom" exhibit.

Thirteen florists from around the Tri-State will interpret a different art piece within the museum in flowers.

"Oh, it was fascinating. We had an opportunity to come to the museum and pick out the piece that most inspired us," said Mindy Bittner, the owner of It can be arranged. "For me, that's what I like. This is the one that I chose and what I looked for is how to bring out depth and light and different texture."

A design team also put together an interpretation of one of the Picasso's in the museum's collection.

The artists we spoke with said they would definitely do it again. Thursday is the preview cocktail party.

It's a fundraiser for the museum and your first chance to see the displays.

It starts at 6 p.m. and it's not too late to get in. Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for non-members.

There are activities at the museum planned all weekend, including a butterfly release on Sunday.

