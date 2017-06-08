The Evansville Museum is blooming - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

The Evansville Museum is blooming

By Krista McEnany, Reporter/Meteorologist
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Thursday night, you can get a sneak peak of the Evansville Museum's first ever "Art in Bloom" exhibit.

Thirteen florists from around the Tri-State will interpret a different art piece within the museum in flowers. 

"Oh, it was fascinating. We had an opportunity to come to the museum and pick out the piece that most inspired us," said Mindy Bittner, the owner of It can be arranged. "For me, that's what I like. This is the one that I chose and what I looked for is how to bring out depth and light and different texture."

A design team also put together an interpretation of one of the Picasso's in the museum's collection.

The artists we spoke with said they would definitely do it again. Thursday is the preview cocktail party. 

It's a fundraiser for the museum and your first chance to see the displays. 

It starts at 6 p.m. and it's not too late to get in. Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for non-members. 

There are activities at the museum planned all weekend, including a butterfly release on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved
 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • The Evansville Museum is blooming

    The Evansville Museum is blooming

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:18:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Thursday night, you can get a sneak peak of the Evansville Museum's first ever "Art in Bloom" exhibit. 13 florists from around the Tri-State will interpret a different art piece within the museum in flowers.  "Oh it was fascinating. We had an opportunity to come to the museum and pick out the piece that most inspired us. This is the one that I chose and what I looked for is how to bring out depth and light and different texture," says Mindy Bittner, owner of...

    More >>

    Thursday night, you can get a sneak peak of the Evansville Museum's first ever "Art in Bloom" exhibit. 13 florists from around the Tri-State will interpret a different art piece within the museum in flowers.  "Oh it was fascinating. We had an opportunity to come to the museum and pick out the piece that most inspired us. This is the one that I chose and what I looked for is how to bring out depth and light and different texture," says Mindy Bittner, owner of...

    More >>

  • Prosecutor: Evansville man convicted of manslaughter sentenced

    Prosecutor: Evansville man convicted of manslaughter sentenced

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:08:15 GMT
    Kyle Baker, 23 (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)Kyle Baker, 23 (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

    An Evansville man who was convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced.

    More >>

    An Evansville man who was convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced.

    More >>

  • Water jugs sold in Spencer Co. could contain pesticide lethal to humans

    Water jugs sold in Spencer Co. could contain pesticide lethal to humans

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:49:36 GMT
    (Source: Office of Indiana State Chemist)(Source: Office of Indiana State Chemist)

    A pesticide that can be lethal to humans was possibly sold in non-labeled water or milk jugs in Spencer County.

    More >>

    A pesticide that can be lethal to humans was possibly sold in non-labeled water or milk jugs in Spencer County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly