City of Owensboro renovates historic home

Thursday night, you can get a sneak peak of the Evansville Museum's first ever "Art in Bloom" exhibit. 13 florists from around the Tri-State will interpret a different art piece within the museum in flowers. "Oh it was fascinating. We had an opportunity to come to the museum and pick out the piece that most inspired us. This is the one that I chose and what I looked for is how to bring out depth and light and different texture," says Mindy Bittner, owner of...More >>
Thursday night, you can get a sneak peak of the Evansville Museum's first ever "Art in Bloom" exhibit. 13 florists from around the Tri-State will interpret a different art piece within the museum in flowers. "Oh it was fascinating. We had an opportunity to come to the museum and pick out the piece that most inspired us. This is the one that I chose and what I looked for is how to bring out depth and light and different texture," says Mindy Bittner, owner of...More >>
An Evansville man who was convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced.More >>
An Evansville man who was convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced.More >>
A pesticide that can be lethal to humans was possibly sold in non-labeled water or milk jugs in Spencer County.More >>
A pesticide that can be lethal to humans was possibly sold in non-labeled water or milk jugs in Spencer County.More >>
A run-down Owensboro home in a historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project. A few years ago, the city obtained a home on Daviess Street from a bank for free, so the question was: What does a city do with an empty house?More >>
A run-down Owensboro home in a historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project. A few years ago, the city obtained a home on Daviess Street from a bank for free, so the question was: What does a city do with an empty house?More >>
Kids in Hancock County have a new place to get a meal this summer. It's the first time for the Hancock County School District to participate in the summer feeding program.More >>
Kids in Hancock County have a new place to get a meal this summer. It's the first time for the Hancock County School District to participate in the summer feeding program.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>