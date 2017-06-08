City of Owensboro renovates historic home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City of Owensboro renovates historic home

Posted by Shaelie Clark, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A run-down Owensboro home in a historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project. A few years ago, the city obtained a home on Daviess Street from a bank for free, so the question was: What does a city do with an empty house?

If you drive by the house on Daviess Street, you'll see the answer. Thanks to some special grants through the HOME Investment Partnership Program, the city transformed the dilapidated house into a beautiful home for low to moderate income, and first time home buyers. 

Owner Brittany Mattingly was joined by many city officials as they welcomed her into her new space, and it's not every day you get a ribbon cutting the day before you close on a property. She said she couldn't be happier.

"This was a great opportunity for first-time home buyers. I was just fortunate to be the one that got this home so as a first time home buyer, and getting such a beautiful property, I couldn't be more excited," Mattingly told 14 News.

The city hopes to do more projects like this. Officials said it gets what was once an abandoned property back on the tax roll, and it improves home values in the neighborhood. 

Mattingly said she closes on her new home Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

