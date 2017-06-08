Dubois Co. looks into child support state registry - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dubois Co. looks into child support state registry

Posted by Aesia Toliver, Reporter
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

Dubois County is on it's way to getting on the child support state registry.  Dubois County Prosecutor for Child Support Services,  Bill Shaneyfelt, said being a part of this system makes it easier for law enforcement officials to track down and issue warrants for those not paying their child support.

Shaneyfelt explained that if a child support warrant is issued in Dubois County, really only in the county knows about it. However, once they get on this registry, any of the other counties in the program can pick up Dubois' county warrants. 

Shaneyfelt said being a part of the program not only helps the people that need child support but everyone.

"The people that are victimized by somebody that doesn't pay child support are not just the parents, the custodial parents that have those children," said Shaneyfelt. "It's you, and me, and everyone that helps to have to fund services to provide services basic services for children that aren't being provided and should be provided by their parents." 

He said the Indiana Department of Child Services wants every county in the state to ultimately get on this registry.

Shaneyfelt said he anticipates all of Dubois County agencies that deal with child support will be on it in less than a week.

