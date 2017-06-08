Hancock Co. school system launches first summer feeding program - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hancock Co. school system launches first summer feeding program

Posted by Shaelie Clark, Reporter
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Kids in Hancock County have a new place to get a meal this summer. It's the first time for the Hancock County School District to participate in the summer feeding program. 

Within the first four days, school officials said they've served over 1,000 meals across four different locations in the county.

The new program means free lunch for kids in the county. School officials said they saw a need in the community, so they partnered with the library and put the program together. 

Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon, any kids 18 and under in the county can come and get one of these lunches.

The program is already proving to be a success in making sure every kid gets a lunch during the summer. 

"We have found out that there is that need for a large enough portion of our students, that we decided this program was very important and the school board got behind it and told us to start it, and they would supplement in any way that they could," said Nick Boling, Director of Student Services.

Boling said if the program continues to succeed, he would like to be able to give kids free breakfast and dinner options to the program as well. 

Here's a list of lunch locations: Mon- Fri, 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

  • Hancock County Middle School
  • South Hancock Elementary School
  • Lewisport United Methodist Church
  • Hawesville United Methodist Church

