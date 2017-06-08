Prosecutor: Woman accused of child molestation sentenced

An Evansville woman accused of child molestation has been sentenced.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville woman claims she paid victim's father to perform sex acts]

The Prosecutor's Office told us she was sentenced 12 years for sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old and molesting a 13-year-old.

We're told she must register as a sex offender.

