Prosecutor: Evansville man convicted of manslaughter sentenced

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Kyle Baker, 23 (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office) Kyle Baker, 23 (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man who was convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced.

We're told Kyle Baker, 23, was sentenced to 45 years; 30 for voluntary manslaughter and another 15 for the statutory firearm enhancement. 

A jury convicted Baker of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of  Robert Ocke-Hall in April 2016.  

Police said the two men were arguing over money. 

