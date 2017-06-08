Prosecutor: Evansville man convicted of manslaughter sentenced

An Evansville man who was convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced.

We're told Kyle Baker, 23, was sentenced to 45 years; 30 for voluntary manslaughter and another 15 for the statutory firearm enhancement.

A jury convicted Baker of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert Ocke-Hall in April 2016.

Police said the two men were arguing over money.

