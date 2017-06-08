Venue picked for IL murder trial

Court records in Richland County, Illinois, show both the defense and prosecution have agreed on a location for the fitness trial of Glenn Ramey.

At a hearing Thursday, they agreed on Effingham County. That's about an hour northwest of Richland County.

There will be another hearing Friday to discuss if Effingham County will be available for a tentative trial date of September 11.

The change of venue was approved in May.

Records show doctors have evaluated Ramey, but the report will stay sealed until the trial is held.

It will be a jury trial will be to determine if Ramey is competent enough to stand trial on rape and murder charges.

If he is found competent, court officials say the rape and murder trial will likely also be held in Effingham County.

Ramey was arrested in November 2016 and accused of raping then killing 8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg.

Investigators say Ramey abducted the young girl while she waiting on her front porch in Olney for a church bus to pick her up.

