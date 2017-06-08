MAP: Weekend road closures in Evansville

Court records in Richland County, Illinois, show both the defense and prosecution have agreed on a location for the fitness trial of Glenn Ramey. At a hearing Thursday, they agreed on Effingham County.More >>
Court records in Richland County, Illinois, show both the defense and prosecution have agreed on a location for the fitness trial of Glenn Ramey. At a hearing Thursday, they agreed on Effingham County.More >>
The City of Evansville tweeted Thursday about some road that will be closed this weekend.More >>
The City of Evansville tweeted Thursday about some road that will be closed this weekend.More >>
Evansville police have found an escaped inmate.More >>
Evansville police have found an escaped inmate.More >>
Allegiant Airlines is offering new benefits for veterans and active duty military members.More >>
Allegiant Airlines is offering new benefits for veterans and active duty military members.More >>
The man facing a murder charge in the death of Jamie Baker made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Deryan Cook, 20, faced a judge by video conference from the jail.More >>
The man facing a murder charge in the death of Jamie Baker made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Deryan Cook, 20, faced a judge by video conference from the jail.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
One person was killed and 30 injured after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday.More >>
One person was killed and 30 injured after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday.More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>