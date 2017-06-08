Allegiant offers benefits for U.S. military and veterans

Allegiant Airlines is offering new benefits for veterans and active duty military members.

It's called Allegiant Honors. As a part of the program, veterans or members of the national guard, military, or military reserve are eligible for free services.

These include up to three checked bags, one carry on and free boarding pass printing.

Those eligible also can choose their seats for free and won't be charged change or cancellation fees.

Allegiant has flights from both Evansville and Owensboro.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.