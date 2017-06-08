Vectren warns customers of possible billing scam

Vectren is warning customers of a possible billing scam in the Evansville area.

Vectren said businesses in Evansville are the target.

As part of the scam, customers are getting phone calls claiming their utilities will be disconnected unless they make a payment immediately.

Vectren said they do contact customers about payments but never in regard to immediate disconnection of services.

They're asking any customer who received a similar call similar to contact Vectren to verify their account status.

