INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed intersection improvement project

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

INDOT will hold a public hearing on a proposed intersection improvement project.

The work will be done on State Road 66 at County Road 275. INDOT proposed a single lane roundabout to offset to the northwest of the current intersection with a central island. 

They will take public comment on the design plans on Tuesday, June 13.  

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the South Spencer High School auditorium.  

