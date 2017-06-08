INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed intersection improvement project

INDOT will hold a public hearing on a proposed intersection improvement project.

The work will be done on State Road 66 at County Road 275. INDOT proposed a single lane roundabout to offset to the northwest of the current intersection with a central island.

They will take public comment on the design plans on Tuesday, June 13.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the South Spencer High School auditorium.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.