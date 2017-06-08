18 yr. old charged with auto theft

An 18-year-old was arrested on several charges, including auto theft.

Evansville police say someone reported Wednesday night that their car was stolen from Fielding Court Apartments.

An officer spotted the stolen car headed south on Brentwood, near the Lloyd, and pulled it over.

Diamante Martin was charged with auto theft, theft of a firearm, and possession of a handgun without a license.

Three juveniles were also taken into custody.

