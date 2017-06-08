EPD: Inmate on the loose after escaping from hospital - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Inmate on the loose after escaping from hospital

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police are searching for an escaped inmate.

Police say Alexander Payne is an inmate from Spencer County and he escaped Thursday afternoon while at St. Vincent Hospital. 

Payne is described as:

  • White male 
  • Early 20s
  • Payne is wearing orange pants and no shirt. Possibly bloody.
  • Sandy blond hair

We're told Payne was last seen on the St. Vincent campus.

If you see him call 911.

