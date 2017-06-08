EPD: Inmate on the loose after escaping from hospital

Evansville police are searching for an escaped inmate.

Police say Alexander Payne is an inmate from Spencer County and he escaped Thursday afternoon while at St. Vincent Hospital.

Payne is described as:

White male

Early 20s

Payne is wearing orange pants and no shirt. Possibly bloody.

Sandy blond hair

We're told Payne was last seen on the St. Vincent campus.

EPD and K-9 units searching for escaped inmate from St Vincent's hospital. This is on S Colony St, deputy ordered us to stay in our car pic.twitter.com/YAQnO4lKey — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) June 8, 2017

If you see him call 911.

