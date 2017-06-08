EPD: Inmate captured after escaping from hospital

Evansville police have found an escaped inmate.

Police say 21-year-old Alexander Payne is an inmate from Spencer County and he escaped Thursday afternoon while at St. Vincent Hospital.

Payne was found near Meadow and Colony Roads.

@EvansvillePD: Payne left ER, ran off hospital property, found him in a pool house along S Colony Rd. K-9 did find blood in the area. — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) June 8, 2017

On Tuesday, Payne was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He was scheduled to be in court for his initial hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

That bond was $7,500 surety or $750 cash.

Payne was also arrested a few weeks ago on a charge of invasion of privacy on May 17. The initial hearing for that charge was on May 25.

That bond was $5,000 surety or $500 cash. He made bail on June 1 and is due back in court for that charge on June 29.

