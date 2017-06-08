Water jugs sold in Spencer Co. could contain pesticide lethal to humans

A pesticide that can be lethal to humans was possibly sold in non-labeled water or milk jugs in Spencer County.

According to the Office of Indiana State Chemist, the state agency that regulates pesticide products, an unlicensed person in the Rockport area sold jugs containing what he initially told a state investigator may be an unidentified weed killer containing paraquat.

We're told the investigator was tipped off to the situation when he saw a flyer on the wall of the Rockport IGA advertising the sale of the weed killer.

Officials say paraquat is a federally restricted-use pesticide that, when ingested, can be life-threatening. A toxic dose can be as little as 10-15 milliliters or less than half an ounce.

Authorities say if you bought or received this non-labeled pesticide product or know of someone who has, avoid use and all personal human contact immediately.

For safe handling and legal, no-cost disposal guidance, you are asked to contact one of these agencies:

Office of Indiana State Chemist - (800) 893-6637 or saxtong@purdue.edu

Rockport Police Department - 812-649-2242

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.