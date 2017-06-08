Water jugs sold in Spencer Co. contain pesticide lethal to humans

A pesticide that can be lethal to humans was possibly sold in non-labeled water or milk jugs in Spencer County.More >>
Authorities have released the names of the driver and passenger arrested Thursday night after a chase that started in Evansville and ended about 50 miles away.More >>
It’s that time of year when the Owensboro Police Department begins to see a rise in calls for service regarding the use of fireworks.More >>
It happened around 6:45 in the westbound lanes of the Lloyd near Vann.More >>
Evansville Police have shut down part of Green River Road because they say someone tossed out meth from a car during a chase.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Seven-year-old Gage Meche is out of the hospital and back home, which to his parents is truly a miracle after the first-grader was shot in the abdomen at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15. Trinity and Krista Meche are emotional about that day- and the heart-stopping phone calls they received. "I was in Walmart which is right across the street from the school, when I got the phone call," Krista said. "That was probably the most terrifying thing ever."More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
