Evansville murder suspect in court: "It was not me"

The man facing a murder charge in the death of Jamie Baker made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Deryan Cook, 20, faced a judge by video conference from the jail.

During the hearing Cook told the judge, "It was not me."

He also said, "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Cook told the judge he understood the charges against him and claimed he knows who killed Baker.

The 40-year-old Evansville woman was shot in the back while walking on Cass Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

According to a police affidavit released Thursday morning, Baker was walking with a friend to get a battery for his truck.

The friend says a man with "an angry look in his eye" walked passed them, then started to follow them.

Baker's friend says the man yelled for them to get on the ground. That's when he says he told Baker to run, and he heard several gunshots.

When the friend looked back, he says he saw the shooter running away.

The friend says he fell to the ground next to Baker and called 911.

Police say surveillance video supports the friend's story.

Authorities say a witness who saw police on Cass Avenue after the shooting, later ran into a man he knows only as "Doc."

He says Doc told him he shot a girl four times, or he "lit off four clips and had five left."

The witness told authorities it was a .40 caliber pistol, which matches the caliber and number of shots used to kill Baker.

Police were able to track down Cook by his nickname and address given to them by the witness.

They say he was found at Kinway Apartments Wednesday with several other people. One of those people told officers Cook had a .40 caliber gun, but had gotten rid of it.

Police say Baker's friend was able to pick Cook out of a lineup.

Officers say Cook first denied any involvement, but then admitted to following Baker and her friend until the shots were fired. He denies it was was him who pulled the trigger.

Cook says another man was waiting to jump out and rob Baker and her friend.

He's due back in court Tuesday morning.

