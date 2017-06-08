Work on Heckel Rd. in Vanderburgh Co. finished

The Heckel Road project in Vanderburgh County is complete.

According to a post on the Vanderburgh County Commissioners Facebook page, the final striping is done, barricades are down and all lanes are open to traffic.

[PREVIOUS: Final phase of Heckel Rd. reconstruction project started, portion of Oak Hill Rd. closed]

The $3.2-million project was designed to improve the busy northern Vanderburgh County road.

Crews worked in phases to expand Heckel into a three-lane road that includes a two-way turn lane. They also added a sidewalk, new storm sewers, curbs and left turn lanes at the Heckel and Oak Hill intersection.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.