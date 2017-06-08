LIVE: Fmr. FBI director James Comey testifies before Congress - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFIE) -

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before Congress.

The testimony, Comey's first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

