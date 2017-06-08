Wild Dubois Co. chase ends with crash

Several agencies were involved in a chase early Thursday morning in Dubois County.

We're told it was a Ferdinand police officer who first tried to pull 27-year-old Kyle Baumeister over in the parking lot of PJ's Barbeque on State Road 162.

The chase traveled through the Brettzille Junction and into Jasper, where deputies, state troopers and police were waiting with stop sticks. Baumeister continued through the stop sticks, driving on only the front rims according to police.

It all came to an end we're told with Baumeister crashing into construction barricades east of Wernsing Road.

Baumeister is facing a long list of charges including aggressive driving, criminal mischief and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

