Teen motorcyclist arrested after Vanderburgh Co. chase

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old following a short motorcycle chase.

It started on North Green River near Kansas Road and ended around 3:30 Thursday morning on Oak Hill near Maxx Road.

We're told the chase lasted about 10 minutes and reached speeds of about 60 miles per hour.

Deputies say they initially tried to pull over the teen because the bike did not have headlights on.

The teen at one point tried to run according to deputies on the scene but the boy eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the chase.

