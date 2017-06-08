Watch now on Sunrise: Baker murder arrest, All eyes on Comey, No Powerball winner, Warriors a win away

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SUNNY AND NICE: It will be refreshing this morning under clear skies as temps sink into the low to mid 50's. High pressure is locked in, ushering in mostly sunny skies with high temps around 80. Clear and crisp tonight under the full moon with temps in the upper 50's. Byron will tell us about a big warm-up on tap for the weekend.

MURDER ARREST: Evansville police have made an arrest in the murder of 40-year-old Jamie Baker. She's the woman who was shot in the back on Cass Avenue early Monday morning. EPD's Sgt. Jason Cullum says 20-year-old Deryan Cook was arrested for her murder.

COMEY TESTIFIES: Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to address reports today on Capitol Hill about his interactions with President Donald Trump and the agency's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. You can watch it live this morning on WFIE, and on our mobile app.

POWERBALL: There were no perfect matches in last night's huge powerball drawing, so the jackpot has jumps to 435 million dollars. The winning numbers were 5, 21, 57, 66 and 69 with the powerplay number 13. The next drawing is Saturday night.

WARRIORS A WIN AWAY: The Golden State Warriors own a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals following a 118-113 comeback win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Kevin Durant had a team-high 31 points for Golden State, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.