First Ever Citizens Police Academy proven to be a success

The Perry County Sheriff's Office and Tell City Police Department hosted a citizen's police academy Wednesday, trying to bring law enforcement and the community together one class at a time.

"What we tried to do was create a unique way for the citizens to interact with the police officers, to let them understand how we train and what we go though," Perry Co. Sheriff Alan Malone said.

In the past eight weeks, citizens academy members have learned everything from traffic stop scenarios to emergency vehicle operations.

On Wednesday academy members went from training with a simulator to the real thing.

"I think today the relationship between the police departments and the community they serve, is invaluable," Tell City Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. " I think it's very important they understand why we do things when we do things and all the steps that occur when they happen."

"I have learned a lot you don't really realize what they encounter until you try and step into their shoes. It's opened my eyes quite a bit," Citizens Academy member Marc Rust said.

Officials say this class is just as important for them as it is for the citizens. The simulator machine was donated for use in the class by Home Mutual Insurance. Soon citizens will also have the opportunity to ride along with police.

The Tell City Police Department and Perry County Sheriff's Office say they hope to do something like this again in the future.

