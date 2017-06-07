Cards bullpen implode, drop 6th straight

St. Louis kept Scooter Gennett in check a day after his four-homer game, but Patrick Kivlehan had a pinch three-run shot that sparked the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night, extending the Cardinals' longest losing streak in four years.



The Cardinals have dropped six in a row. They let a 4-1 lead slip away when Kivlehan - another utility player like Gennett - and Joey Votto homered during a five-run seventh inning.



Gennett became the first Reds player to homer four times in a game during the 13-1 win a night earlier. He connected in his last four at-bats and had a chance for more history on Wednesday - nobody has homered in five straight plate appearances.



Using the same tan bat that produced five hits overall the previous night, Gennett grounded into a double play his first time up against Lance Lynn, ending his homer streak. He also struck out, hit into another double play and singled as part of the Reds' go-ahead rally.

