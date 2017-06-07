Group meets weekly to write letters to prisoners

Inside the PG building on Evansville's west side, a gathering of people with pens and paper and a mission (WFIE)

A unique group is wrapping up work on Evansville's west side. This group is something you might not know exists, but they meet weekly with one mission: to be a listening ear.

Eager Lawson is a long time member of the Evansville Letters to Prisoners group. For him, forming a relationship with a prisoner hits close to home.

"I grew up in a really poor neighborhood. A lot of people I'm friends with, a lot of my family members have ended up in prison for one reason or another," Lawson told us. "I just know from experience it's a really isolating experience for them."

So Lawson writes about his experiences in hopes of forming a connection.

"I usually share just everyday occurrences in my life. I like to see how they're being treated in prison. I like to see if they have any plans of what they want to do when they get out," Lawson continued. "Sometimes I like sharing current events with them because some information is like really hard for them to get in prison."

Their sharing goes behind the letters. When inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail wrote to tell them their library books are limited, they took action.

In case you're wondering many of the inmates do write them back starting a penpal relationship.

If you would like to take part in this group, you can visit their Facebook page Evansville Letters to Prisoners.

